Appointment of JUI-F’s Haji Ghulam Ali as governor KP approved by President Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday approved the appointment of Haji Ghulam Ali of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) as the new governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The President made the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 101 of the Constitution,” a statement from the President’s office stated.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے حاجی غلام علی کی بطور گورنر خیبرپختونخوا تعیناتی کردی صدر مملکت نے تعیناتی آئین کے آرٹیکل 101 کے تحت وزیراعظم کی ایڈوائس پر کی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 23, 2022

The development of approving the appointment came just a few hours after PM Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary to President Alvi for Ali’s appointment as governor of the PTI-dominated province.

The premier has appointed Ghulam Ali for the appointment to KP governor’s slot — vacated after PTI leader Shah Farman’s resignation.

Ghulam Ali previously served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. He remained a member of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to September 2015.

Apart from that, he served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

The JUI-F leader — who is the father of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali — was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.