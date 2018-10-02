Appointment of Economic Ombudsperson sought

Our Correspondent

Murree

In order to quicken the pace of development of economic projects in the country there is a need to sound mechanism to oversee the pace of progress of uplift schemes. For this good purpose a National Economic Ombudsperson needs to be appointed by the federal government functional both for the federal level and for provinces.

Addressing an academic forum here Monday the Secretary General of the Kashmir Peace Institute Al-Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has advised that in the absence of a sound overseeing mechanism, the economic progress pace would hit snag at every stage of any development scheme. I have an experience of 35 years in administrative scheming and have come to the conclusion that our national development projects need strong supervision and only an impartial National Economic Ombudsperson can undertake the gigantic task independently.

The youth forum appreciated this new idea and jointly urged the Imran Khan government in Pakistan to quickly set up Economic Ombudsperson with supervisory powers. Reply a question the Secretary General told youth that Kashmir settlement needs peace power. War cannot be any solution as South Asia has turned into a nuclear arsenal.

