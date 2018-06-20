Appointment of businessmen as ministers in caretaker setup positive move: FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the induction of five prominent businessmen as ministers in the caretaker setup terming it a positive move.

Those who have become ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Faisal Mushtaq, Fazal Elahi, Naveed Jan Baloch, and Mian Anjum Nisar who are respected businessmen that enjoy the confidence of the business community.

President FPCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour said that the decision will infuse confidence in the business community reeling under problems and bring it closer to the government which is good for the economy.

In a joint statement Ghazanfar Bilour, FPCCI VPs Mazhar Ali Nasir, Atif Ikram, Karim Aziz Malik, and Ch. Jaweed Iqbal, leaders of UBG SM Muneer, Iftikhar Malik, and Zubair Tufail, and Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail hoped that the newly-appointed ministers will serve with full dedication.

Business people can make great politicians and a majority of them have proved that they can make a difference as most of them are motivated by a genuine will to do good, they said.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that those who want to give, and not take, means that they are likely to be the better politicians. They are not careerist and not desperate to make money by stealing from the public purse.

Many businessmen who become politicians can bring fresh energy into the system as they represent an ecosystem that is driven by the urgency to produce results, he added.

The president of the Apex chamber said that businessmen know how to harness human capability and their businesses thrive when leaders have an eye for talent and can create conditions that are conducive for creativity and productivity.

Pakistan is a great country with a powerful combination of all the ingredient to become an economic power and all it needs is someone to harness its energy and guide it to greatness.