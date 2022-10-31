Appointment of army chief is PM’s discretion: Shehbaz

Imran spewing venom against ‘institution that made him’; IK willing to cause irreparable damage to state to satisfy his ego

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that it was the responsibility of the elected coalition government to ensure stability in the country and would not allow anyone to create political and economic crises.

The PM was addressing a meeting with YouTubers in Lahore where he engaged with the attendees in a conversation.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, the prime minister reiterated that any wrong attempt to enter the Red Zone would be thwarted under the relevant laws

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the appointment of the new army chief is purely a ‘constitutional discretion’ of the prime minister and there is no need for consultations with anyone on this issue.

The Prime Minister further said that Imran Khan is currently targeting the army leadership only to fulfil his personal desires. “The people who raised Imran Niazi by feeding him milk with their own hands, he is now spouting poison against them. No one is safe from his evil,” he declared.

Shehbaz Sharif, claimed that the military had gone to “great lengths for four years to make him successful” in the hope that perhaps his “success” might bring prosperity to Pakistan.

“Was the vote of no-confidence unconstitutional or unlawful?” he questioned when prompted by a YouTuber to comment on Imran’s criticisms targeting the government.

“The facts that were revealed lay bare the truth that to make the vote of no-confidence unsuccessful, Imran Niazi had said that in return you may get as long an extension as you like,” added PM Shehbaz referring to DG ISI’s claims that the PTI chief had offered the Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa an indefinite extension to his tenure in return for saving his government from ouster.

Shehbaz, however, warned that the government will, by all means, protect the federal capital from any “kind of aggression”.