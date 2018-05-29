Appointment of 10 heads of autonomous bodies completed

Islamabad

The appointment of as many as 10 heads of autonomous bodies, working under Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), have been completed while the appointments of 4 heads of autonomous bodies is under process, Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Secretariat Raja Javed Ikhlas told National Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a question raised by Ms Naeema Kishwar Khan, he said the head of organizations are appointed on contract basis in accordance with the provisions available in Acts/ Ordinance/Service Rules of the respective organizations and according to the given eligibility criteria for the heads of organizations.

He said the applications are invited from the candidates on the basis of advertised criteria by advertising the posts of head of organizations in the leading newspaper after obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Establishment Division. Short-listing Committees are constituted with the approval of competent authority to scrutinize/shortlist the candidates comprising Chairman and members of respective committees.

He said the Committees shortlist the applications on the basis of advertised criteria and then the shortlisted candidates are called for interviews by the Selection Board.

The selection board for appointments of CEO/Heads of Autonomous/semi-Autonomous Bodies/Organisations has already been constituted with the approval of Prime Minister.

The Selection Board shortlists/evaluates the candidates considering the qualification, research papers, senior management experience, knowledge about organization, personality, communication skills and leadership qualities.

Finally selection board shortlists a panel of three candidates, in the order of merit to be appointed by the Federal Government as prescribed in the rules of these respective organizations.—APP