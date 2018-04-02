Appointment as US envoy: IHC seeks reply from Ali Jahangir Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned a reply from investment banker and special assistant to the prime minister Ali Jahangir Siddiqui over a case challenging his appointment as ambassador to the US.

The bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, also issued notices to the attorney-general, secretaries of the Cabinet Division and Foreign Ministry, and PM’s principal secretary in the case.

The court took up the petition challenging the appointment on Monday. The petition states that Siddiqui was not appointed on the basis of merit.

Siddiqui, who is the son of a renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui, was reportedly nominated as Pakistan’s envoy to the US on March 8, which led to many people questioning his credentials for the post.

Responding to the speculation, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that Ali Siddiqui was appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States as the prevailing circumstances required political diplomacy, different from the traditional one.

According to a media report, the premier said the appointment remained under review for two months and then it was decided to appoint a highly educated person as the envoy.

The people would feel the difference, he added.

He ruled out the rumours that Siddiqui is his business partner and explained that he had decided the issue on merit and never obliged any of his relatives.

