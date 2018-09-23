Applications for Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Urs

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the intending pilgrims to submit their applications for participating in Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti (RA) being held in Ajmer Sharif, India next year.

The last date for submitting the applications September 28, giving ample time for security clearance and completing other formalities. A non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs 1,000 is also required along with the application, said officials sources.The fee can also be deposited online in account number 3035053332 of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, National Bank of Pakistan, Main Branch, Civic Centre (0341), Islamabad. The original payment receipt must be attached with the application, photocopy would not be accepted.

The annual Urs celebrations will be held from March 7 to 18, 2019 in Ajmair Shareef, India.—APP

