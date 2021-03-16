Apple wants people to not use Android phones, alleges WhatsApp

An old rivalry between two leading tech giants – Facebook and Apple – was reignited after WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart claimed that Apple wants people to not use Android mobile phones.

He stated this while speaking at the “Big Technology Podcast”, adding that Apple’s privacy labels were discriminatory.

He went on to say that use of iPhones by public will surely benefit the Apple.

“And you look at a place like the US, most people have an iPhone, and the messaging experience works better on iMessage if everyone else has an iPhone,” he said.

Cathcart said that it was “certainly in their [Apple’s] strategic interest” that people not use WhatsApp.

As per these live labels appear on the Apple gadgets, Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp collect more data than other apps.

Cathcart however said that WhatsApp is giving a tough competition to iMessage.

“In the US more people use iMessage than WhatsApp. You don’t see a label for iMessage when you download it because you don’t download it, it’s on your phone to begin with. And so, we were critical of that,” he said.

He said that most of the WhatsApp users have Android phones, adding that he himself uses an Android phone.

“I also use an iPad, I’ve used iPhones for many years, but I really want to actually use the product in the way most people are using it, so I use an Android. A lot of people use both or go back and forth because we’re building our products for both and you got to understand them all.,” he added.