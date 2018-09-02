Apple to unveil new iPhone models on Sept 12

San Francisco

Apple said it will host an event on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the com-pany’s Cupertino, California, campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models. Analysts also expect Apple to release an iPhone with a edge-to-edge display similar to the iPhone X but using less-costly LCD screen technology.

Apple’s event invitation made heavy use of the color gold, fueling speculation on social media that the company plans to launch a gold-colored succes-sor to the iPhone X, which was made available only in silver and gray last year.

Documents filed at the US Federal Communications Commission unsealed earlier this year showed Ap-ple had sought approval for a gold version of its iPhone X, but it never released the color.—APP

