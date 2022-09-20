Apple to increase App Store prices from Oct

Apple on Monday said that prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries, including Japan, Malaysia, and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.

All you need to know about Apple’s new iPhone 14 series

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being a value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates, respectively, the company added. – Agencies