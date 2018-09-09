Apple says proposed tariffs will boost product prices

Los Angeles

Apple Inc, the world’s most valuable company, said proposed US tariffs on $200 billion (Dh734.6 billion) worth of products imported from China will raise prices for some of its popular consumer goods such as the Apple Watch and AirPods headphones. The Mac mini desktop computer, Apple Pencil stylus accessory for iPads, various chargers and adapters and tooling equipment used to manufacturer and design some products in the US will also be affected, the Cupertino, California-based company told the Office of US Trade Representative in a letter dated September 5. S President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering another $267 billion of tariffs on China, which analysts said will affect virtually every category of consumer goods, to retaliate against what he calls unfair trade practices. “Our concern with these tariffs is that the US will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower US growth and competitiveness and higher prices for US consumers,” Apple said in its letter. Apple outlined how the company’s operations and products will be affected by the tariffs. Shares, which had earlier gained 1 per cent, fell about 0.8 per cent to close at $221.30 on the news.