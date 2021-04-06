Apple is wealthier than Canada, Italy and Australia, shows latest data

Financial data collected by a software company offers an interesting comparison between the earnings of world’s leading tech giants and top-rated countries.

All believe that some companies earn an incredible amount of money, they do not know that some earn even more than entire countries.

“We’ve done the maths to see which businesses earn so much they eclipse nations on the world map, with some even proving to have a bigger revenue than the whole of Europe,” Mackeepers said in a statement.

Detailing comparison of Apple’s earnings with GDP’s of the world countries, it said that Apple’s gargantuan net worth means it exceeds the GDP of countries like Italy, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Australia.

“In fact, there are only seven countries in the world with a higher GDP than Apple’s $2.2 trillion – meaning the tech giant is richer than a whopping 96% of the world. Apple would take the place of the 8th richest country in the world, but would only need to increase its value to above $2.72 trillion to usurp France from seventh place. If Apple wants to move up the rankings, they better sell a few more iPhones and MacBooks to close that $500 billion gap”.

