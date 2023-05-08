Apple iPhones 13, 14 Pro Max latest prices in Pakistan

Despite any major changes in design and specifications, people in Pakistan continue to buy iPhones every year, with prices of mobile phones going higher amid hefty taxes.

In Pakistan, iPhone is available through authorized Apple resellers and retailers. Users can get these trendy phones from various e-commerce websites that deliver across the country.

The availability and prices of iPhones are however not the same, we present you a complete guide regarding the latest prices of iPhones in Pakistan.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 was among Apple’s most famous smartphones and was released back in September 2021. Some of the key specs of trendy mobile include a 6.1-inch Super Retina, A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, and it comes in different storages including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Its rear cameras are backed by 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with Night mode and Deep Fusion; available in Pro models are triple 12MP cameras with Night mode, Deep Fusion, ProRAW, and ProRes video recording.

The front camera includes TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and ProRes video recording on Pro models

Some of the other Features include Face ID, 5G capability, MagSafe wireless charging, and Ceramic Shield front cover.

As of May 2023, the price of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs373,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max was rolled out in Pakistan back in September last year.

The price of the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max stands at Rs564,999, while the 256GB model is available at Rs599,999.

The top-of-the-line variants including 512GB, and 1TB versions cost Rs669,999, and Rs745,999.