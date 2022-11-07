Apple: iPhone shipments affected by China Covid lockdown

Apple has warned shoppers to expect delays in receiving its products following the closure of the biggest iPhone production in the world due to a strict Covid shutdown.

Foxconn, Apple’s principal subcontractor, locked down its massive factory in Zhengzhou last month after a spike in infections — in line with China’s zero-Covid policy.

Following reports of bad working conditions at the complex, which employs hundreds of thousands of people, worried employees this week fled the scene on foot.

“The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

According to a statement from Apple, which debuted its new iPhone line in September, “we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain, as we have done throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.”

“The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants are still in high demand. Customers will have to wait longer to receive their new products as we now anticipate lower shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than we previously anticipated.”

Investors who hoped China would soon lift its Covid restrictions will likely be disappointed by the announcement. On Friday, the Chinese stock markets gained significantly as a result of rumors that lockdowns will soon end.