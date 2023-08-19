Android still holds big part of Pakistani mobile phone market, and it is easy to afford for everyone, but despite its dominance, the market of Apple iPhones is also growing.

The high-end devices produced by Apple stand out among its rivals, courtesy of its tough hardware and user-friendly interface. From content creators to corporate class people, Apple phones are becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of these phones, it impacted the price, as several devices, especially high-end devices now come with massive taxation.

iPhones are obviously expensive and especially in countries like Pakistan, where authorities come with stern legislation to impose heavy taxes. With huge demand, the cost of iPhones is flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 11 are now popular among those who could not be able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

The government slapped several taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Several Banks and online stores are offering iPhone on easy installments, and such plan allows users to pay for it in monthly installments rather than making a one-time upfront payment. This payment method is often offered by mobile carriers, allowing customers to spread out the cost of the iPhone over a period of time.

iPhone 11 Installment Plan Pakistan

Installment Plan Monthly Installment 6 Months Plan Rs43,300 9 Months Plan Rs28,900 12 Months Plan Rs21,650

To get Apple iPhone with easy leasing options, please visit this link for more information.