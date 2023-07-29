Android based mobile phones still remain the most popular smartphone in Pakistan but the demand for the expensive iPhone continues to increase. With increasing demand, Apple phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 11 are now popular among those who could not be able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

From local content creators to salaried-class people, Apple phones are becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of Apple phones, it impacted the price, as several phones, especially high-end devices attracted massive taxation amid the new reforms introduced by authorities.

The government slapped several taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 11 All Models Tax With Passport

Model Tax on Passport iPhone 11 Rs94,280 iPhone 11 Pro Rs120,680 iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs124,360

iPhone 11 All Models Tax With ID Card