Apple and Amazon, two of the biggest media giants, have ruled themselves out of the running for the broadcast rights of the LIV Golf.

According to reports, LIV Golf had approached Apple which owns and operates the Apple TV streaming service and Amazon which already has deals with several sports leagues under the Amazon Prime banner. Still, talks never progressed beyond the initial stages.

Comcast, CBS, NBC, ESPN and even FOX are reportedly not pursuing a deal with the nascent golf league at the moment.

Despite the seemingly endless amount of money that the Saudi-backed circuit seems to have from its owners, the league still needs a broadcasting partner to showcase its events to a broader audience and try to recoup some of the investment back that way. A streaming deal with a well-established name will also go a long way in helping LIV become a household name.

The main issue Greg Norman and his league face in negotiations is the backlash from the people who have openly branded the rival circuit as a way of “sports-washing” its image. Every single LIV event thus far has faced some form of protest from the fans, residents or even the lawmakers of the state it has been held in.

PGA Tour and the LIV Golf also happen to be locked in a litigious battle which deters potential suitors as well.

However, Norman remains adamant that they will have a partner before its full season kicks off next year.