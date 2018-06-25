LAHORE : The appellate tribunal on Monday while dismissing RO’s verdict permitted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to contest election from Mianwali’s NA-95 constituency.

The reserved verdict was announced by Justice Faisal Zaman Khan.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan adopted stance that his client has revealed his complete assets however; the nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds.

He maintained that the papers were rejected contrary to facts. “The papers were rejected while accusing my client of not submitting the affidavit timely and not revealing the worth of assets. The court should annul the decision of RO,” said Babar.

The petitioner’s lawyer Jahandad Khan objected that Imran Khan affidavit is not verified by the oath commissioner whereas his signatures on each page are different.

“Imran Khan has also not revealed the assets of his children. He has mentioned his two sons in the nomination papers but not his daughter,” he said.

Director legal ECP asserted that RO rejected Khan’s nomination papers as per law therefore; PTI chief’s plea should be dismissed.

Abdul Wahab Baluch, a candidate of the Justice and Democratic Party (JDP) headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, has challenged the eligibility of Imran Khan to contest the general election due to the Sita White case.

On the other hand, Islambad High Court’s election tribunal heard the petitions of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Sardar Mehtab Abbasi over rejection of nomination papers from Islamabad’s NA-53 constituency.

The tribunal has sought assistance from ECP till today(Tuesday). The court also issued notice to ECP following Ayehsa Gulalai and Ramesh Lal’s appeals.

Meanwhile, Anwarul Haq was allowed to contest election from NA-54.