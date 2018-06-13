Appeal to people to vote on performance: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi from Gujrat for National and Punjab Assemblies and of Moonis Elahi for Punjab Assembly have been accepted.

Talking to media after acceptance of nomination papers for NA-69 and PA-30, Ch Parvez Elahi appealed to the people that they should vote on basis of performance in the elections and avoid those who raising false hopes, N-League has destroyed entire country including Punjab during last 10 years and like their previous tenures this time also they have done nothing for the common man whereas our government in the Punjab during its five years had undertaken lot of works for people of all segments of the society including farmers, workers, traders, employees and for ordinary and common man and such works are unparalleled in the history of the country which were done in every field including education, health, judicial system.

Replying to a question, he said that in Sindh Pakistan Muslim League has alliance under leadership of Pir of Pagara with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PML is bringing its candidates in the field from all provinces, election symbol of these candidate is Tractor which is also symbol of farmer and zamindar,

He said that like Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital which has not been made operational in ten years by Shehbaz Sharif, Shehbazpur Bridge of our tenure on river Chenab has become victim of his vindictiveness, if people vote for us then not only Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital be made operational but Shehbazpur Bridge will also be constructed and will complete all those projects for which funds were stopped by N-League after us.

In reply to another question, from price hike resulting from the measures of the disqualified people of every segment and employees are worried, N-League’s all false claims of progress and development are being exposed one by one.