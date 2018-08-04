Appeal for vote recount in Pervaiz Khattak’s PK-61 submitted in PHC

PESHAWAR : An appeal for vote recount in PK-61 was submitted in Peshawar High Court (PHC) by Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Pervaiz Ahmed.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak garnered victory from the constituency.

According to petitioner, the number of Khattak’s votes has been revealed 20,000 which are contrary to the real figure. He claimed that the polling agents were ousted from the room while vote counting.

The petitioner maintains that more than 4000 votes have also been rejected therefore; a vote recount should be ordered in the constituency.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Returning Officer (RO) Nowshehra and others have been made parties in the case.

Share on: WhatsApp