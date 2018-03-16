APPC admin ordered to re-fix salary of employee

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court ordered Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation’s (APPC) administration to re-fix the salary of a reinstated senior journalist in accordance with Cabinet Division instructions and review board decision .

The court also ordered the administration to pay the remaining compensation arrears to the petitioner in accordance with Sacked Employees (Re©?instatement) Act 2010.

Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by APPC staffer, Abdul Ghafoor Abid, seeking directions for re©?fixation of his salary and payment of remaining compensation arrears.

Petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Ubaid Ullah Naeem and Anam Zuhra argued that the petitioner was entitled to receive 36 months’ salaries as compensation on his reinstatement within 360 days in accordance with the act but the APPC administration paid only 21 months salaries whereas the rest was still outstanding despite passing a period of nine years. They argued that the respondent authorities committed a violation of Section 16 of the act.

They further submitted that various departments fixed salaries of the reinstated employees in accordance with decision of Cabinet Sub-committee which had directed the departments to refix the salaries of the reinstated employees on point to point basis with all increments earned between termination and re-instatement period.

However, the APPC treated the petitioner as fresh employee in terms of salary and other benefits and refused to comply with directions of the sub-committee which was a violation of the sub-committee decision, they added. They pleaded with the court to issue directions for re-fixation of salary and payment of remaining compensation arrears.

However, respondent counsel submitted that 21 months salaries had been paid to the petitioner as compensation whereas remaining would be paid on availability of funds.

He further submitted that the provisions of act had been complied whereas review board did not pass any order for re-fixation of salaries. But, the court after hearing arguments of the parties allowed the petition and directed APPC administration to pay the remaining compensation arrears and re-fix salary within one month.