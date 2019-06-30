Appalling hike in energy tariff

MINISTER for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday an

nounced an exorbitant increase in power and gas tariffs, while at the same time assuring consumers that some relief has been provided alongside, most notably a freeze in the tariff for domestic users consuming 300 units of electricity. He said that a separate subsidy has been kept aside by the government amounting to approximately Rs 217b, which will be given across different sectors, including domestic consumers.

As has become a routine these days, the Minister justified massive increase putting blame on previous government of PML (N) yet the fact remains that the hike is in line with the commitments that PTI government has made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is holding its meeting this week to approve the bailout package for Pakistan. The Minister has claimed that massive increase in gas and electricity tariff would not hurt the common man but these are hollow claims and ultimate burden of the increase be it for domestic, commercial or industrial consumer would fall on the layman. Gas prices were increased hugely a few months back and now again these have been increased for domestic consumers by 16-197.8 percent with one slab benefit and 31 percent increase for industrial, commercial, power and CNG sectors. The electricity tariff will increase by Rs1.50 per unit effective from July 01 and understandably this would impact prices of all items and services. One can imagine the nature and impact of the hike in gas prices by the fact that those in the second slab consuming gas up to 1Hm3 will face the increase in tariff by 41 percent and their new tariff will be 300 per MMBTU instead of existing Rs127 per MMBTU.

The government expects generation of additional Rs 20 billion through hike in gas price alone, which means significant pressure on consumers. Apart from making the life of common man miserable, the steep increase in gas and electricity tariff would also suppress further economic activities in the country.