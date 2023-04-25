‘Apolitical’ Army wants consensus among all politicians in Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif said all politicians and political parties are respectable for Pakistan’s armed forces, as he ruled out the possibility of attracting to any political thought.

Addressing his maiden press conference, Major General Ahmed Sharif said the purpose of the presser was to elaborate on the army’s professional activities, including analysing its counterterrorism operations.

In the start he clarified that militants had been trying to destroy peace across Pakistan, especially in eastern frontiers in KPK and Balochistan, adding that security forces, police and other law enforcement agencies remained engaged in thwarting their nefarious propaganda.

He mentioned that over 436 terror incidents occurred in the country, saying the purpose of the press conference was to inform about the professional activities of the armed forces.

In a current year at least 8,269 operations were conducted against militants and their facilitators, in which over 1,500 terrorists were killed or detained. He said at least 70 intel-based operations are taking place on a daily basis to deal with the menace of terrorism.

He termed Indian leadership’s threats about infiltration as political agenda, saying New Delhi violated the ceasefire agreement 56 times. Major General Ahmed Sharif said the armed forces are determined to respond fully to any aggression.

Responding to a question, the military’s media wing spokesman said Constitution gave every citizen the right to freedom of expression, but stressed it conditionality. DG ISPR termed commentary on social media against state and army officers irresponsible, unconstitutional, and unwise.

He pointed out that several individuals are acting as tools of foreign forces to perpetuate their agendas. Major Gen Ahmed said their discipline and training don’t allow them to respond to every speculation or partake in endless debates.

Although he encouraged positive or prolific criticism, the forces cannot be suppressed with bullying.

Responding to another query, he said Army respects all politicians and political parties in a similar approach…We do not want to be attracted to any political thought, angle,” he added.

Commenting ongoing crisis, Pakistan Army has decided to lessen all types of expenses for the betterment of the economy, saying all operational and non-operational expenses will be ended or halted. He also mentioned that petroleum, ration, construction, non-operational procurement, movement, and training expenses will also be reduced.