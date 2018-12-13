APNS welcomes Yousaf Baig Mirza appointment

Karachi

“The all Pakistan Newspapers Society has welcomed the appointment of veteran media practitioner, Yousaf Baig Mirza as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on media affairs.

Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the APNS, have appreciated the decision of the Prime Minister to appoint an experienced media practitioner as his Special Assistant on media affairs. They hoped that with his experience Yousaf Baig Mirza will be able to strengthen the relations between the Federal Government and the media as he is well aware of the problems being faced by the media industry.—PR

