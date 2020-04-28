APNS welcomes Shibli, Gen Asim appointments

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The APNS welcomes appointment of Senator Shibli Faraz as Minister Information and Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information. Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a statement have congratulated Senator Shibli Faraz and Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on their respective appointments and hoped that the new media team of the Federal Government will address the unattended issues faced by the newspapers industry and inculcate much needed cordial relations with the mainstream media.

APNS office bearers pointed out that the newspaper industry has been facing accute financial crunch due to significant decline of government and private sector advertising and non payment of long outstanding dues by Federal and provincial governments. The crisis exacerbated by the COVID 19 pandemic which has devastated the economies of media. In this respect the APNS has time and again requested a relief package for the print media which includes immediate increase in the quantum of advertisements, enhancement of government advertisement rates and payment of long outstanding dues. APNS office bearers hoped that the new media team will give priority to workout the required relief package for print media. APNS assured full support and cooperation to Senator Shibli Faraz and Lt Gen Bajwa in discharge of their responsibilities and strengthening smooth and cordial Government Press relations.