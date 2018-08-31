APNS welcomes reforms of media bodies

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society appreciates that the govt for contemplating to reform present structure of state managed media bodies. However, the proposed merger of various media regulatory authorities into Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority would be problematic and counter productive as the Press Council has been formed as a voluntary organization whereas PEMRA is a regulatory body formed by the govt with a different role.

Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the APNS hoped that any law or amendment, if required, will be undertaken in consultation with the APNS and other stakeholders. The APNS office bearers recalled that the previous govt had also proposed a law which was strongly opposed by the media organizations, as it affected Freedom of Press won by the media after a prolonged and protracted struggle. They stated that in the last year of the previous govt, Ministry of Information had dug out notorious law promulgated by military dictator, General Ayub Khan from the dustbin of history and presented it to the last govt with a new title.

