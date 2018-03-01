APNS welcomes CJP’s intent to examine ad issue

Karachi

The APNS has welcomed the intent of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to examine the basis of government advertising in the print media.

Sarmad Ali, President, APNS, in a statement, stated that the Chief Justice observed that the provincial government though tailing to provide amenities to the people, spend tax payers money on massive advertisements in the media for self promotion at nation’s expense. The APNS clarified that government advertising serves as oxygen to the liquidity starved print media. Any stoppage of government advertisements to media at this stage will have a crippling effect on the economy of the newspapers as the viability of the free press is dependent solely on its financial independence.

The APNS pointed out that print media in general and small and regional newspapers in particular, mainly depend on revenue earned from advertisements as the cover price of newspapers does not even meet 5% cost of producing a newspaper. The advertisements issued by Federal and provincial governments basically highlight —PR