APNS to hold its AGM on 31st

Staff Reporter

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Secretary General Sarmad Ali, on Tuesday announced that the Executive Committee at its emergency meeting, chaired by its President Hameed Haroon, held here has decided to hold its Annual General Meeting on March 31at APNS House, Karachi. The annual report of the Society along with annual accounts for the preceding year will be placed for approval in the meeting. The General Council will also elect members of the Executive Committee for the years 2020 & 2021, who will elect office-bearers of the Society for the next year. Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi, Bilal Farooqui (Daily Aghaz), Mukhtar Ahmed Aaqil (W/Al Akhbar), Zahid Saleem (Daily Ausaf), Atif Jafri (D/City42), Fauzia Shaheen (Monthly Dastak), Najamuddin Sheikh (D/Deynat), Shabbir Hussain (Fortnightly Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (D/Jasarat), Faisal Shahjehan (Daily Jiddat, Karachi), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Aslam Leghari (Daily Kawish), Muhammad Manzoor Rana (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi (M/Naey Ufaq), Salman Qureshi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Mubashir Mir (D/Pakistan, Lahore), Faisal Zahid Malik (D/Pakistan Observer), Usman Arab Saati (D/Vatan Gujrati) and Nasir Daad Baloch (Daily Sindh Sujaag) also attended the meeting.