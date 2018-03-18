APNS to hold Annual General Council Meeting on 31st

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The APNS Executive Committee has decided to hold its Annual General Council Meeting on March 31, 2018 at Karachi. The General Council will elect Executive Committee for the year 2018-19 and chalk out the strategies and actions for the problems of newspaper industry. The Committee approved the Annual Report of the Secretary General for the year 2017-18 as well as Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2017.

The Executive Committee highly appreciated the role played by the President, Sarmad Ali and the Secretary General, Umer Mujib Shami on the suo-moto notice of the Supreme Court regarding political advertising by the Federal and provincial governments. The Supreme Court had taken suo-moto notice of public figure photographs in government advertisements which resulted in stoppage of government advertising. Consequent to the APNS campaign, the Supreme Court of Pakistan asked APNS to become party in the case along with PBA. Hence, a draft of guidelines prepared by Mr. Munir Malik, lawyer of APNS, and Mr. Babar Sattar, representing PBA, has been submitted to the Supreme Court for deliberation. On request of President APNS, Mr. Sarmad Ali, the honourable Chief Justice has sent/issued orders to all stakeholders including provincial government to start advertising in line with the suggested guidelines.

The Executive Committee noted with profound concern that the arrest of top advertising practitioners by NAB has badly affected the media industry. The members urged upon the NAB authorities to accept bails of Gulzar Ali, Inam Akbar, Masood Hashmi and other arrested advertising practitioners and defreeze their bank accounts so that these advertising agencies may resume their normal functioning and clear the dues of member publications. The Executive Committee considered applications for membership and decided to grant associate membership to Daily Business News, Multan.