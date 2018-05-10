APNS team meets KP Info Secretary

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General and Syed Haroon Shah, Chairman, KP Committee of APNS held a meeting with Qaiser Alam Khan, Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at KP House, Islamabad. The APNS Office Bearers discussed issues relating to the problems faced by APNS member publications based in the KP province with special reference to the new Advertising Policy being finalized by KP Government and the outstanding dues of member publications and advertising agencies.

The Secretary Information stated that the KP Government was keen to address the problems of newspapers and assured that the issues raised by the APNS will be resolved in a shortest time.