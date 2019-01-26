APNS strongly flays Cabinet decision to set up PMRA

Staff Reporter

‘The APNS strongly flays the decision of the Federal Cabinet to setup a Media Regulatory Authority replacing all existing statutory media bodies.

Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed concerns over the formation of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) and termed it as most regressive measure against the media. They stated that the existing media laws namely; Press Council Ordinance, Press Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance and PEMRA are being annulled which were enacted after protected dialogue and consultation by the government with the media bodies. The proposed PMRA authority is being formed without any consultation with the stakeholders despite firm assurances by IftekharDurrani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on media and Information Minister, ChaudhryFawadHussain.

The APNS Office Bearers have stated that it would be impractical to bring print and electronic i.e. TV, radio, social and digital media under one regulatory authority. The broadcast and digital media can be brought under one umbrella but print media being different in nature, format and issues arising thereof, cannot be lumped with them. Even, in developing countries, print and electronic media are treated separately.

The APNS pointed out that the Ministry of Information has not provided the draft of the proposed PMRA but only disclosed some salient features of the new body which include a licensing system to control the media and composition of the authority to administer the media whereas the draconian teeth relating to terms of licensing and punishment of any breach have been concealed. It seems that the officials of the Ministry of Information have dug out the notorious PPO promulgated military dictator, General Ayub Khan from the dustbin of the history and presented it with the new title which is not acceptable to the media in the country. The APNS is of the considered opinion that the proposed licensing system and measure intended to tame, control and subjugate the media, are in gross conflict with Article 19 of the Constitution and the basic human rights.

