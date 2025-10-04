Apns Strongly Condemns National Press Club Assault Incident

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Capital Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed its deep concern and strong condemnation over the incident that took place at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on October 2, 2025, wherein police intervention led to an unfortunate situation involving members of the journalist community.

The meeting was chaired by Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and CEO of Pakistan Observer, in Islamabad.

The Committee firmly believed that freedom of the press and the sanctity of press institutions must be respected at all times. Any act of intimidation or use of force against journalists is a direct attack on press freedom, which is guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

It called upon the Government and law enforcement agencies to immediately conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident, take strict disciplinary action against those responsible, and ensure that such occurrences are not repeated in the future.

The APNS reaffirmed its solidarity with the journalist community and the National Press Club in defending freedom of expression and the rights of working journalists.