APNS rejects Fawad’s claim

Karachi

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Pakistan Broadcasters Association takes strong exception to the statement of Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in which he has claimed that around half of the dues of media industry have been paid to media houses and yet none of that amount has been used to pay salaries of workers.

The information minister is quoted to say, “half (.6 billion Rs) of the $9.6 million (1.3 billion rs) have been released to media houses who kept all of the money for themselves instead of paying their journalists.”

Such statements are false and can create conflict within the media industry.

Previously also the minister has been making disparaging public remarks against the news media industry which is highly regrettable.

The fact is that the media over dues of the governments (federal and provincial) are over 8 billion and not 1.3 billion.

Furthermore the government hasn’t even released 10 percent let alone half of the 1.3 billion fictitious figure given by the information Minister. Out of the 8 billion around 3 billion is overdue for more than 4 years, and the rest 3 billion is overdue by 9 months to 15 months. The majority due to media industry is of Federal and Punjab Government.—PR

