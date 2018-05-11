APNS nominates Punjab Committee

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President, Hameed Haroon and Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have nominated Mumtaz A. Tahir as Chairman and SM Munir Jilani as Vice Chairman of the Punjab Provincial Committee (excluding Islamabad and Rawalpindi).

They have also nominated Javed Mehr Shamsi as Chairman and Younus Mehar as Vice Chairman of Sindh Provincial Committee.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief, Pakistan Observer, is among 26 members of the APNS Punjab Committee.