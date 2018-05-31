APNS Life Achievement Award awarded posthumously to Mr. Zahid Malik Founder Pakistan Observer

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Observer – Exclusive): The All Pakistan Newspapers Society organized its ‘23rd APNS Annual Awards Ceremony’ which took place on May 30, 2018, at Prime Minister Auditorium Islamabad on Wednesday. The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was invited as chief guest of the event.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-chief, Pakistan Observer received ‘APNS Life Achievement Award’ which was awarded posthumously to his late father Mr. Zahid Malik, Editor-in-chief, Senior Journalist and Founder of Pakistan Observer by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at a ceremony.

Mr. Zahid Malik authored a dozen books, and over 2,000 articles and comments. He received a Writers Guild of Pakistan First Prize for his book ‘Public Relations’ which was first published in Urdu in 1971. Another remarkable achievement of Mr. Malik’s works was ‘Mazameen-i-Quran-i-Hakeem’ an 800-page subject-wise classification of verses of the Holy Quran was translated into English, French, and German.

Mr. Zahid Malik received a Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Aug 14, 2011, for his contributions towards journalism, and the promotion of the ideology of Pakistan and writings about religion.

Mr. Zahid Malik was patron-in-chief of the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Council, chairman of the International Seerat Centre and the Foundation for Coexistence of Civilizations. He was also the founder-chairman of the think tank ‘101 Friends of China’, a non-governmental organization aimed towards improving Pak-China ties.