APNS felicitates Fawad Chaudhary

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mr. Hameed Haroon, President and Mr. Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated Mr. Fawad Chaudhary on his nomination as Federal Minister for Information. They stated that Mr. Fawad Chaudhary has long and rich experience of interacting with the media and with his induction as the Information Minister, media will enjoy freedom of press and expression as enshrined by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The APNS office-bearers hoped that during the tenure of Mr. Chaudhary the relations between the Federal Government and the print media will be further strengthened. They said that they were looking forward to working with the new Information Minister in resolving the issues being faced by the media.

