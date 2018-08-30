APNS delegation calls on Buzdar

Staff Reporter

A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here today. The delegation was led by General Secretary Syed Sarmad Ali. During the meeting, discussion was held with regard to solution of problems being faced by the newspapers industry.

Talking to the delegation, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that provision of relief and facilities to people is our mission. Less-developed areas will be developed on priority basis and development of developed areas will be continued.

He said that a new example of public service will be set up by working day and night. My team is committed and hardworking and we will deliver by the grace of Almighty Allah.

He said that guidance will be taken from media and steps will be taken to solve the problems of the newspaper industry.

He said that establishment of journalist academy in punjab will be reviewed and a close liaison will be maintained with media in future as well.

APNS delegation congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on assuming the post of chief minister and Syed Sarmad Ali said that it is hope that government-press relations will be further promoted in your tenure.

