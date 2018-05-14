APNS conference on Future of Advertisement today

Staff Reporter

“ The All Pakistan Newspapers Society is organizing a One-Day Conference on the “ Future of Advertising” on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Serena Hotel, Islamabad. The conference will cover topics ranging from creativity, media planning to government advertising.

The Summit will have three sessions: The speakers at the first session “Creating Great Print Ads” include the speakers Shahzad Nawaz-CEO, Shahzad Nawaz Design; Faraz Maqsood-CEO, The D’Hamidi Partnership (Pvt.) Ltd.; Fouad Hussain-CEO, GroupM Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. and Raihan Merchant-CEO, M Holdings.

The second session “Media Planning and its Implications for the Print Media” wherein the speakers Mohammad Saleem-PIO, Govt. of Pakistan; Ashfaq Gondal-Former Federal Secretary Information; Imran Att Somro-Secretary Information, Sindh; Raja Jehangir-Secretary Information, Punjab and Qaiser Alam-Secretary Information, KPK.

Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting will be the chief guest at the conference.

Member publications, accredited advertising agencies, media practitioners and high officials have confirmed their attendance at the Summit.