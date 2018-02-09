APNS condoles demise of Sajida Iqbal Mir

Sarmad Ali, President and Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mrs. Sajida Iqbal Mir mother of Mr. Ahmed Jamal Mir, Managing Director, Prestige Communications Karachi.

The APNS Office Bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss. The APNS is confident that the action by the Supreme Court would result in nipping the criminals in the bud.—PR

