APNS condoles demise of Arif Nizami

Karachi

The APNS expresses profound grief over the sad and sudden demise of its former President and vetern editor Mr. Arif Nizami.

Mr. Sarmad Ali, President and Ms. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society have stated that Mr. Arif Nizami, Chief Editor, Daily Pakistan Today and President CPNE was a seasoned and prominent editor and publisher of Pakistan and had always stood for the freedom of press and expression.

He fought against all forms of curbs on freedom of press and remained amongst the vanguard against dictatorial policies to strangulate the independent media by various governments.

The APNS office bearers stated that the services of Mr. Arif Nizami will always be remembered in the annals of national press and It will not be easy to fill the vacuum created by his demise.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolences to the grieved family and his colleagues and prayed that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peacescholarship to Afghan students.

The representatives said that granting admission to Afghan students would earn a good name for Pakistan internationally and it would also cause best relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.