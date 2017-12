Karachi

“Sarmad Ali, President and Umar Mujib Shami Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed their grief over the sad demise of Mr. Salahuddin Malik elder brother of late Zahid Malik and uncle of Faisal Zahid Malik and Gauhar Zahid Malik of Pakistan Observer.

The APNS office bearers have condoled the grieved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.”—PR