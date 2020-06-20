APNS condoles death of Ch Nazir

Karachi

Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society on behalf of the Office Bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, President, Akhbar Farosh Union, Lahore. He played a very important role for the development of newspaper industry and particularly for the welfare of Akhbar Farosh fraternity.

The APNS Office Bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues.—PR