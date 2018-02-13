APNS condoles

Staff Reporter

Karachi

“Sarmad Ali, President and Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mr. Shah Maqsood Ahmed father of Mr. Shahnoor Ahmed, Chairman and CEO, Spectrum Communications (Pvt.) Ltd, Karachi.

The APNS Office Bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.