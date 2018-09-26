APNS condole with Fawad Alam

Observer Report

Karachi

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society has expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Fawad Alam, CEO, Value Added Marketing Services (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi.

She expired on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Friday, September 28, 2018 after Namaz-e-Juma at Jamia Masjid Usmania, Sector 15-B, Buffer Zone, Karachi. The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

