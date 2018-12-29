Apna Ghar project to make people’s dreams come true: CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said ‘Apna Ghar’ project will make come true the dreams of people who are deprived of their own residences.

He was talking to Provincial Minister for Housing and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed at his office. The CM said that Punjab Inter-department committee was active for completion of Apna Ghar project, and added that the committee would ensure identification of suitable places for construction of houses as well as provision of soft loans. More areas would be included in Apna Ghar Project after initial identification of three cities in the first phase, he added.

Meanwhile, an authority was being established for the provision of clean drinking water to all citizens and identification of suitable places had also been completed for installing the filtration plants.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the PTI government would fulfil its commitment of Apna Ghar project.

Political situation as well as different matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.

