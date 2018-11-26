Apna Ghar Housing Project a milestone initiative of govt: CM

Buzdar wants maximum educational facilities to youth

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that selfless public service is the prime agenda of the PTI government. We don’t have any other plan except continuously serving the people with dedication. Apna Ghar Housing Project is a milestone initiative, which will help to provide much-needed roof to the homeless people. It will also create new job opportunities in the housing sector.

He stated this while talking to the elected representatives at his office here today. The government is solving the problems of the hapless segments on priority basis. Regrettably, resources were allocated in the past for selected areas only but the PTI government has given particular attention to the development of deprived areas and people will be returned back their rights by developing the far-flung areas, he said. Assembly members are regularly consulted in development schemes and a close liaison should also be maintained by the assembly members with the people of their areas so as to timely solve their problems. Those who called on the Chief Minister included Minister of State for Housing & Works Ghulam Shabir Ali, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA and Aasia Amjad MPA.

While talking to a youth delegation, Chief Minister said that youth are the precious asset of the country adding that provision of educational facilities to them is imperative for national development. For this purpose, government is following a policy of improving the skills of the youth by promoting co-curricular activities in the educational institutions. Similarly, work is also going on different skills development projects to provide best training facilities to the youth about technical and vocational skills. Youth will be provided employment opportunities by giving them market-based skills, he added. During the current fiscal year, three high-quality universities will be established in central, southern and northern parts of the province. A feasibility study is being conducted for the establishment of these universities, the Chief Minister concluded.

