APML’s ex-chairman Dr Amjad joins PTI

Zubair Qureshi

Former military ruler Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) that is already on ventilator received a major blow as its former chairman and a trusted aide of Musharraf, Dr Muhammad Amjad on Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence Dr Amjad announced to join the PTI and reposed trust in the leadership of ‘kaptan’ as Imran Khan is popularly called.

Secretary General of PTI Arshad Dad and Prime Minister’s special adviser on political matters, Naeemul Haq were also present during the meeting. “I have complete faith in PTI’s manifesto and leadership,” Dr Amjad said while adding that Prime Minister Khan’s government was working on an agenda of reforms for the country. All Pakistan’s problems can be done away if its leadership is sincere and committed and fortunately, Pakistan at present has got such a leadership, said Dr Amjad while talking to media after the meeting. Referring to the PTI government’s economic reforms, he said they are long-term measures to put the country’s ailing economy on the right track.

“Even in its initial days, the PTI government has brought the country on a track that leads to success,” the newly inducted member of PTI said. About his decision to join the PTI, he said, I have joined the captain’s caravan to lead the country towards success and to serve the people with complete devotion.

Dr Amjad quit the chairmanship of APML Pervez Musharraf on August 10, 2018 — less than two months after being nominated as the Chairman by Musharraf in his place. A statement from the party at the time had said Dr Amjad would take care of Musharraf’s legal matters after resigning from the chairmanship.

In July 2018, Dr Amjad had quit the race for NA-53 Islamabad-II in favour of the PTI chairman after a meeting with him at Banigala.

Dr Amjad had also withdrawn APML’s Ashraf Shehzad Khan from NA-54 Islamabad-III in favour of PTI’s Asad Umar. According to political analysts and sources within the APML, Dr Amjad’s decision will serve a fatal blow to already near-to-die All Pakistan Muslim League as all the notable leaders and bigwigs have either quit the party or were made to quit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed Dr Amjad in the ranks of the party and hoped his induction would prove good for the people and the constituency. He asked him to keep in contact with the masses and try to resolve their problems with utmost hard work and devotion.

Share on: WhatsApp