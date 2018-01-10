APML’s city head quits over unimpressive show

A key leader of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has resigned over unsuccessful show of power in a public meeting in Karachi on Sunday.

Party’s Karachi president Ahmed Hussain has reportedly send his resignation to APML founder and former president of Pakistan Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai for approval. The party leaders are pondering over the issue in order to resolve it.

The party had organized a rally at the Liaquatabad flyover, a place where the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party had staged power show. But the APML’s rally could not attract a substantial number of supports.—INP

