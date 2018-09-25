APML puts conditions for Musharraf’s return CJP assures security to ex-Gen

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has put forward few conditions for return of its former chairman General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the party said, “If the Supreme Court assures Musharraf won’t be arrested till investigation is completed and also allows him to continue his treatment abroad, he will return to Pakistan and appear before the court.”

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said that former President Pervez Musharraf will be provided security on his return to Pakistan.

He said this during hearing of a case regarding loss to the national exchequer due to the NRO promulgated by former president Pervez Musharraf. The Chief Justice said Rangers would ensure his security, medical facilities of his choice would be provided he will stay in his farm house in Chak Shehzad.

