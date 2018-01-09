APIT to deliver face-to-face diploma courses

Staff Reporter

APIT are unique, being the first Australian Institute approved to deliver face-to-face Diploma courses in Accounting, Business & IT with Australian issued qualifications, in Pakistan. These courses are delivered by enviable teachers that are the very first Australian accredited Trainers & Assessors in Pakistan.

For the Islamabad campus, APIT gives students real exposure to an Australian operated and cultured environment, so that students graduate with the ability to think, walk and talk the Australian way. To ensure of this APIT announced they have supplemented the Diploma courses with concurrently run English Enhancement courses to continually develop and improve English language skills so students are prepared to take the world by storm with the world language at their disposal.

Best of all, with Australian issued qualifications given to students after completing their Diploma studies, the pathway to 2nd-year Bachelor studies in Australian universities (in particular) and around the world, becomes a lot less a dream and much more a reality. The kiosks stationed inside the mall provided thousands of visitors and passers-by with an abundance of information about the institute, flyers & brochures and course offerings at APIT.